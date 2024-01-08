ARTICLE

Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. Is the LBO market on the road to recovery? Read on to find out.

In the News

Goodwin Insights – The Year in Review

2023 started off with regulated banks in the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market holding an estimated $40 billion of “hung debt” from failed 2022 syndications, including those for Citrix and Twitter, among others. Economists, by and large, predicted a recession and the Federal Reserve continued to raise its benchmark interest rates, albeit at a slower pace than the torrid clip of rate hikes in the second half of 2022. Borrowers began the year pushing through LIBOR-to-SOFR transition amendments, with the main battle between lenders and borrowers being whether to include a SOFR “credit spread adjustment” (CSA) and, if so, at what level(s). Hot on the heels of the record increases in FY 2022, the Fed continued to raise the federal funds target rate in an attempt to use higher interest rates to tame historic inflation.

Borrowers seen as good credits, and others facing impending maturities, opportunistically refinanced older loans, usually at higher rates. Meanwhile, borrowers sensitive to the increased interest rate environment pursued amend-and-extend transactions to push out maturities on existing loans without a full refinancing. While private credit continued its relentless march to take even more market share from the BSL market, certain investors contended with the “denominator effect” after early losses in the public markets resulted in decreased relative value of public asset exposure, leaving investors overly allocated to private assets. This imbalance hampered private credit liquidity even with record levels of “dry powder” held by lenders.

Turmoil in the banking sector rocked the world economies in the spring of 2023. Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in March, the U.S. Treasury Department, FDIC and the Fed approved “systemic risk exceptions” for both institutions that resulted in all depositors (including uninsured deposits) being made whole. Ultimately, First Citizens Bank bought SVB's deposits and $72 billion loan portfolio at a steep discount. Even after the government stepped in taking extraordinary measures to stabilize the banking system, regional banks continued to hemorrhage cash deposits. In May 2023, JPMorgan bought First Republic Bank (FRB) after a prior $30 billion cash infusion from 11 large banks failed to stanch the deposit run underway at FRB. Even large, international institutions were not immune from the turbulence in the U.S. banking sector—in June 2023, Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS. The “winner” in all of this? Big banks. By the end of March, data from the Fed showed that small banks lost over $108 billion in deposits, while deposits to the 25 largest banks, including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, increased by over $120 billion.

By the time summer rolled around, high interest rates were the name of the game. On July 26, 2023, the Fed made (what turned out to be) the final rate hike of 2023, a 25 bps increase that put the target rate at 5.25% to 5.50%. As a result, higher floating interest rates (and correspondingly lower interest or fixed charge coverage ratios) forced many borrowers to seek ways to lower cash interest expense by requesting PIK interest options for new and existing loans and structuring deals with alternative capital structures, including preferred equity and “holdco” PIK notes. Other borrowers sought liability management transactions to mitigate credit distress, and the bankruptcy court effectively approved the Serta Simmons litigation-tarnished uptiering transaction. Also notable in the summer of 2023: the end of June 2023 marked the cessation of USD LIBOR.

The BSL market breathed a sigh of relief in August when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit determined (and, to most, reaffirmed) that term loan Bs are not “securities” subject to securities laws in a long-awaited decision in the Kirschner case. The loan market operates in reliance on this long-held position (as a result of which, borrowers of term loan Bs are not required to provide lenders the extensive disclosure that would otherwise be required by the securities laws). So, when the Kirschner case resurrected the issue, loan market participants were on the edge of their seats, including while waiting for the SEC to respond to the Second Circuit's request for its views (which the SEC ultimately declined to do). Thankfully, the Kirschner decision allows the BSL market to continue the status quo, though borrowers and lenders should be mindful of the terminology their documentation uses to refer to the parties (think “borrower” and “lender” rather than “issuer” and “investor”) and the loans (“loans” not “notes” or “securities”).

In November, Bloomberg announced that its BSBY rate, once seen as a potential successor to LIBOR and alternative to SOFR, would no longer be published as of November 2024 with SOFR once and for all becoming the near-unanimous successor benchmark interest rate to LIBOR for the U.S. loan market.

A growing trend in 2023 in the private credit market was partnerships – private credit funds partnering with insurance companies, allowing such funds to access capital available for longer-term private credit investments, and large banks partnering with asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other capital providers to get a foot in the private credit door for themselves.

Another trend in 2023 was the continued use of net asset value (NAV) loans and hybrid NAV and subscription or capital call facilities for fund-level financings, though there has been some moderate backlash on the use of such facilities by fund LPs.

The overall story of 2023 credit markets was that higher cost of capital continued to weigh on LBO and other leveraged M&A activity throughout the year and buyers and sellers found it difficult to agree on asset valuations. While the market was improved over the back half of 2023, it remained muted. With an anticipated rate reduction environment on the horizon, however, there is an abundance of optimism in the market for a strong 2024.

In Case You Missed It – Check out these recent Goodwin publications:

