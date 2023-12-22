Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented an administrative agent in connection with a $177 million mortgage loan secured by four multi-family properties.

Represented Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. as lenders in a $780 million mortgage loan to refinance a portfolio of 84 hotel properties across the country for a joint venture between Värde Partners and Flynn Properties, Inc.

Represented a financial institution in a $330 million loan-on-loan transaction, securing 13 mortgage loans.

Represented a financial institution in a $90 million loan-on-loan transaction, securing three mortgage loans.

Represented a financial institution in a $150 million loan-on-loan transaction, securing two mortgage loans.

