Regulatory Developments

OCC Report Identifies Key Risks Facing Federal Banking System

On December 7, the OCC's National Risk Committee released its semiannual risk perspective report (the Report), commenting on the condition of the federal banking system and identifying key risks. The data in the Report is largely as of June 30, 2023 and is meant to address issues and risk that pose threats to all financial institutions regulated by the OCC.

The Report identified key risk themes: (1) credit risk is increasing due to higher interest rates, and borrower stress across asset classes is starting to become apparent; (2) the effects of rising deposit and interest rates are negatively impacting investment portfolio values; (3) operational risks are rising, largely related to cyber threats and fraud, innovative products and services offerings, and increasing digitalization efforts; and (4) compliance risks remain high. Further, the Report identified artificial intelligence (AI) risk as an emerging risk, noting that increased adoption of AI presents challenges for compliance risk, credit risk, reputational risk and operation risk.

FDIC Board of Directors Released Semiannual Update on Restoration Plan

On December 7, the FDIC released its second semiannual updateof 2023 on the DIF restoration plan. The FDIC is required under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act to adopt a restoration plan when the DIF's reserve ratio—the ratio of the fund balance relative to insured deposits—falls below 1.35 percent.

The FDIC noted that increased loss provisions, resulting from the 2023 bank failures, coupled with strong insured deposit growth, resulted in a reserve ratio of 1.10% as of June 30, 2023, down from 1.25% as of December 31, 2022. Currently, despite the decline, the FDIC projects that the reserve ratio is likely to reach the statutory minimum of 1.35% by the statutory deadline of September 30, 2028.

"Even with the period of stress earlier this year, the banking industry continues to be resilient. However, downside risks—including the effects of inflation, rising market interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty—could present challenges and could have longer-term effects on the condition and performance of the economy and the banking industry, which could exacerbate the risk of losses to the DIF."

‒ Martin J. Gruenberg, Chairman, FDIC

Check Out Goodwin's Latest Industry Insights

FINRA Kicks Off the Holiday Season With a Proposal to Permit the Use of Some Projections and Targeted Returns

FINRA has offered a gift to member firms and fund managers just in time for the holiday season — but like a new puppy, the gift comes with a lot of responsibility. FINRA filed a proposed rule change to amend FINRA Rule 2210 (Communications with the Public) (Proposal) with the SEC. The Proposal would permit members, subject to certain conditions, to project performance of, or provide targeted returns for, a security, asset allocation, or other investment strategy in (1) an institutional communication or (2) a communication to qualified purchasers (QPs), as defined in Section 2(a)(51)(A) of the Investment Company Act, that promotes or recommends an investment in certain types of nonpublic offerings exempt from FINRA Rules 5122 and 5123 (qualified private offerings).

To learn more about this proposal, view a recent client alert.

Upcoming Goodwin Event – San Francisco Fintech Forum: Investment Trends and Regulatory Updates (February 7)

Goodwin's Fintech group will host a premier gathering of fintech companies, financial institutions, and investors at our San Francisco office on Wednesday, February 7, to discuss the latest fintech trends facing the industry.For more information, including the program agenda, click here.

Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) Resource Center

Go-to resource with on-demand webinars and compliance toolkit.

Consumer Finance Insights (CFI) Blog

The latest on consumer finance regulation, litigation, and enforcement.

FinReg & Policy Watch Blog

Stay on top of developments affecting the financial services community.

Digital Currency & Blockchain Perspectives Blog

Stay on top of digital currency industry news, regulatory developments, and issues.

Fintech Flash

The latest news and developments for the rapidly evolving fintech industry – which often can change in a flash.

Bank Failure Knowledge Center

Timely updates on important developments following the March 2023 US bank failures.

2022 Consumer Financial Services Year in Review

This in-depth report summarizes major regulatory, litigation, and enforcement activity that impacted the consumer financial industry in 2022, and identifies the key trends for 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.