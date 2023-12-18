Teresa Johnson, Corporate & Finance partner in the firm's San Francisco office and co-head of the Capital Markets practice, was recently a guest on KQED's radio program "Doing Democracy" for its "Why Do We Elect State Court Judges?" episode. The episode delves into the reasons why the U.S. elects judges, highlights arguments for and against the custom, and broadly discusses what it means when judges have to stand for election. Johnson specifically spoke as incoming president of the Bar Association of San Francisco (BASF) about judicial independence and BASF's response to current challenges to judges in San Francisco.

Listen to the full episode.

