Most Americans are unaware that the U.S. government offers significant tools to help U.S. companies compete for business internationally, finance domestic manufacturing, and build resilient supply chains.

Among the most effective and impactful is the U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM).

As the former Chief Banking Officer of EXIM, I have first-hand experience extending credit solutions to U.S. exporters and developers of manufacturing capacity and supply chains.

Companies that engage EXIM achieve financing solutions that were not available from the private sector and thus better succeed at their business mission.

EXIM is exactly what its name says it is - a bank.It is based on the private sector bank model and underwrites to a credit determination of "reasonable assurance of repayment."

EXIM is unique in that it is a bank of the U.S. government and extends the full faith and credit of the United States with its financing solutions.

The EXIM Mission

To support U.S. jobs by facilitating exports, the development of domestic manufacturing, and supply chain security.EXIM does so by:

Supplementing private sector financing;

Filling gaps when the private sector is unable or unwilling to finance; and

Leveling the playing field for U.S. exporters in the face of increased competition from foreign export credit agencies.

Financial Products EXIM Offers

Direct Loans or Loan Guarantees of commercial loans to foreign buyers of U.S. goods and services to cover risks associated with buyer default.

of commercial loans to foreign buyers of U.S. goods and services to cover risks associated with buyer default. Limited Recourse or Structured Financing to project sponsors that buy U.S. goods and services or create domestic jobs through the development/improvement of U.S. manufacturing/supply chains.

to project sponsors that buy U.S. goods and services or create domestic jobs through the development/improvement of U.S. manufacturing/supply chains. Working Capital Guarantees guarantee repayment to U.S. lenders on secured working capital loans made to qualified exporters.

guarantee repayment to U.S. lenders on secured working capital loans made to qualified exporters. Export Credit Insurance protects exporters against the risk of buyer or debtor default for political or commercial reasons.

EXIM Priority Sectors

EXIM can provide solutions to any type of industry, except defense sector production. Nevertheless, Congress has directed EXIM to provide emphasis where possible on:

Energy production of all types including nuclear

Technology

Domestic manufacturing

Businesses competing with state-supported Chinese companies

Sub-Saharan Africa

Small business

