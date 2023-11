Click here to listen.

In late July 2023, US banking agencies proposed significant revisions to the risk-based regulatory capital requirements for certain midsize and larger US banking organizations. These proposals are critical, as the amount of capital a bank must maintain with respect to any particular loan, investment or activity is among the most significant factors in determining whether an activity is profitable, or even feasible. The proposals are not "capital neutral," and will increase the capital charge for several aspects of the primary and secondary mortgage markets in the United States.

Please join Mayer Brown lawyers Haukur Gudmundsson, Christopher Smith, and Matthew Bisanz for an in-depth discussion of the proposed requirements, and what they mean for the mortgage industry.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.