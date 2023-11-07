If you need money, the place to go is private credit funds. Has been for some time. These non-bank lenders are here to stay and are shaking up the markets. If you have don't have a relationship with them, maybe it's time to start one.

Hyland Software, a business software company based in Ohio, relied on Credit Suisse for years to arrange billions of dollars in loans. After the Swiss bank collapsed in March, Hyland switched tracks and borrowed $3.4 billion from a little-known investment firm, Golub Capital, and others that specialize in a Wall Street craze known as "private credit." High interest rates, driven by the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer policy, are shaking up how corporate loans get done. Soaring rates brought down banks such as Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank and forced others to reduce lending. As those lenders stepped back, private-credit fund managers stepped up, financing one jumbo loan for American corporations after another. www.wsj.com/...

