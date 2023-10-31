Don't let those large firms have all of the leverage. You too can be an expert at negotiating an investment bank engagement letter.

Here are some tips of the trade they don't want you to know before you hire them. They will provide you with their "form" letter and tell you it is all "boilerplate," but with this article in hand, you can negotiate a number of key provisions to your advantage. The "legalese" has important economic impact to your deal.

It is more important than ever to select the proper financial advisor to effectuate a proposed transaction with the most appropriate terms and conditions. And the formal arrangement, the engagement letter, is crucial to align your interest with that expert to maximize price and the likelihood of a closed deal while minimizing risk. www.thompsoncoburn.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.