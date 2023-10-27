In an article for City AM, Partner Christine Braamskamp explores how – without detailed guidance from the FCA - financial sector employers may unintentionally become judge and jury over employee private lives as well as their professional ones.
On September 25, 2023 the FCA proposed, in its Consultation Paper on "Diversity and inclusion in the financial sector – working together to drive change", to include non-financial misconduct within its rules. The FCA also promised to provide guidance, including explanations and examples, setting out how non-financial misconduct is relevant to the regulation of the financial sector. Firms will need explicit guidance if they are to police conduct outside the office, and Christine discusses in this article how firms could be required to act on non-financial misconduct in employees' private lives and what kind of guidance is needed for firms to prepare.
