With a track record of serving nearly 600 firms, including Fortune 50 companies and the largest Fintech unicorns, we provide impactful solutions to address complex regulatory, licensing, and compliance challenges faced by Fintech and financial services companies globally.
In this issue:
7 Things You Need to Know to Get and Keep a Banking Sponsor
By Lauren Ceniviva & Kay Toscano
AML Compliance and Artificial Intelligence: Why the Human Touch
is Needed
By Claudia Raskey
Clearing the Fog: How the Southern District of New York Has
Changed Our Understanding of How Regulation E Applies to Digital
Assets
By Lauren Ceniviva
FinCEN Guidance on Cryptocurrency
By Vick Ekizian
Understanding the Ripple Effect
By Dara Chen
How Can Artificial Intelligence Assist in Detecting Money
Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Financial Institutions?
By Robert M. Reed and Danielle Tobb
The Five Pillars of an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance
Program
By Susan Phetmisy-Liwag
Navigating Privacy Compliance Challenges for Startup
Success
By David Manek and Colleen Yushchak
The 2024 NMLS Annual Renewals
By Olivia Turner
