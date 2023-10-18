United States:
Money Matters: Pre-Negotiation Agreements (Video)
18 October 2023
Hopkins & Carley
In this segment of Hopkins & Carley's Money Matters
video series, Monique Jewett-Brewster, chair of the
Firm's Financial Institutions and Creditor's Rights
practice group, discusses pre-negotiation agreements in the context
of commercial loan workouts and some of the reasons why both
lenders and borrowers may benefit from such agreements.
