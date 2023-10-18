In this segment of Hopkins & Carley's Money Matters video series, Monique Jewett-Brewster, chair of the Firm's Financial Institutions and Creditor's Rights practice group, discusses pre-negotiation agreements in the context of commercial loan workouts and some of the reasons why both lenders and borrowers may benefit from such agreements.

