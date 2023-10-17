On July 27, 2023, the U.S. federal banking agencies released a nearly 1,100-page proposal that would overhaul the U.S. regulatory capital framework for all banks and bank holding companies with $100 billion or more in assets — addressing in one massive rulemaking the requirements of the “Basel III Endgame” package as well as a host of other measures intended to respond to the U.S. regional bank failures of early 2023. This controversial proposal, which has been met with intense industry opposition and threatened legal challenge, would impose capital standards and requirements substantially exceeding those agreed at the Basel Committee level and would extend them to a much larger group of institutions. We highlight below five key things for you to know about the U.S. Endgame proposal and what may come next.
In the wake of failures of Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”), Signature Bank (“Signature”), and several other financial institutions in early 2023, it became apparent that the U.S. federal bank regulators intended to respond forcefully with new rules and heightened capital standards — particularly for banking organizations like SVB and Signature with $100 billion to $250 billion in consolidated assets. Banking groups of this size, which had generally been regarded as not presenting the same degree of systemic risk as the largest internationally active U.S. banks, had been granted relief from certain aspects of the Dodd-Frank Act through a years-long “tailoring” process led by the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”).
At the same time, the U.S. regulators, like their counterparts around the globe, were tasked with implementing certain finalizing amendments to the international Basel III capital standards that were adopted by the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision in 2017 (commonly referred to as the “Basel III Endgame”). These internationally agreed amendments to global capital standards included revisions to the risk-weights assigned to certain assets, restrictions on the use of internal models by “advanced approaches” banking organizations, a new framework for operational risk, and various other revisions and refinements to the Basel III framework that was developed internationally in 2011 and initially implemented in the United States in 2013.
On July 27, 2023, the U.S. federal banking agencies released a nearly 1,100-page proposal (the “U.S. Endgame Proposal”) that would overhaul the U.S. regulatory capital framework for all banks and bank holding companies with $100 billion or more in assets — addressing in one massive rulemaking both the requirements of the Basel III Endgame and various other additional “changes in response to the recent banking turmoil in March 2023.” At the same time, the agencies issued a separate proposal to amend the calculation methodology for the “G-SIB surcharge” (i.e., an additional capital charge imposed on the largest and most complex banking groups, atop other capital requirements), the net effect of which would be to move nearly a dozen banking groups into a higher Category for purposes of the FRB's enhanced prudential standards — thereby further increasing capital requirements for those institutions.
Significantly, the U.S. Endgame Proposal would impose standards and requirements substantially exceeding those agreed at the Basel Committee level and would extend them to a much larger group of institutions. According to the FRB, the U.S. Endgame Proposal is expected to result in an aggregate 16% increase in common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital requirements for affected bank holding companies.
Accordingly, notwithstanding a broad consensus that the SVB and Signature failures were directly attributable to failures of interest rate risk management, liquidity shortfalls, and runs on deposits arising out of niche business models (including reliance on highly concentrated sources of uninsured deposits for substantially all funding) rather than any type of capital shortfall, the U.S. financial regulators appear poised to implement new capital requirements that would make virtually all forms of lending and investment by covered banking organizations substantially more expensive.
Industry trade associations and others — including dissenting members of both the FRB and the FDIC — have criticized the U.S. Endgame Proposal on many fronts, both substantive and procedural, contending (among other things) that it will reduce the availability of credit to U.S. businesses and consumers and push more lending and investment activity into the unregulated shadow banking sector.
- The U.S. Endgame Proposal would essentially eliminate the
tailoring and calibration of U.S. capital requirements and enhanced
prudential standards that had been adopted in recent years,
subjecting all banking organizations with $100 billion or more in
consolidated assets to a relatively consistent framework of
heightened standards, based on the premise that all such
institutions pose a systemic risk to financial stability. This
represents a pronounced reversal in U.S. financial regulatory
policy with significant implications for affected institutions (as
well as their competitors).
- The U.S. Endgame Proposal would eliminate the advanced
approaches framework for counterparty credit risk under the current
Basel III regulations and replace it with a new “expanded
risk-based approach,” which would effectively constitute a
second set of standardized risk weights — more stringent than
those required under the international Basel III Endgame standards.
Covered organizations would be required to calculate risk-based
capital ratios under both the existing Basel III standardized
approach and this expanded standardized approach, using the less
favorable of the two calculations as the operative ratio. These
dual requirements, as well as material changes to market risk
calculation methodologies, a new standardized operational risk
framework, a new method for calculating credit valuation adjustment
(“CVA”) risk, and other revisions to the Basel III
framework would likely require substantial investments over a
period of years by covered institutions (particularly those in the
$100 billion to $250 billion range), first to scope and understand
the new rules, and from there to develop and implement new systems
and techniques for managing regulatory capital. This is all on top
of the increased costs of lending investment that would flow from
the heightened capital requirements themselves.
- While issued separately, the proposal to revise the calculation
methodologies for the G-SIB surcharge likewise would have a
material impact on capital requirements applicable to certain
banking organizations, in particular those that would be expected
to shift from Categories III and IV under the FRB's enhanced
prudential standards framework to Category II. These shifts, which
the FRB has estimated will affect approximately nine institutions
in total upon finalization of the rule (seven foreign banking
organizations and two intermediate holding companies) would result
primarily from the inclusion of derivative exposures in the
systemic indicators for cross-jurisdictional claims and
cross-jurisdictional liabilities. The FRB acknowledges in the
proposal that this change “would substantially increase the
reported value of cross-jurisdictional activity of the combined
U.S. operations and U.S. intermediate holding companies of most
foreign banking organizations that have combined U.S. assets of
$100 billion or more.”
- In addition to the costs and burdens of adapting to yet another
overhaul of the U.S. capital rules, as noted above, the substantive
impact of the U.S. Endgame Proposal is expected to be an aggregate
16% increase in CET1 capital requirements for all affected bank
holding companies. According to the agencies, the increase in CET1
requirements will be highest for the largest and most sophisticated
Category I and II banking organizations, at approximately 19%, with
Category III and IV organizations seeing an estimated 6% increase
and intermediate holding companies of foreign banking organizations
seeing an estimated increase of 14% in their CET1 requirements.
These increased capital requirements would make substantially all
lending and investment activity within the regulated bank perimeter
more expensive — potentially creating additional
opportunities for greater market share among alternative lenders
and other nonbank financial institutions.
- In addition to objecting on substantive policy grounds — including, not least, that the material increases in capital requirements described above are unwarranted, unduly costly, and will reduce the availability of credit to the real economy — industry organizations and other critics have been vocal that the U.S. Endgame Proposal fails to meet the requirements of the Administrative Procedures Act (the “APA”) and is invalid on that basis. In a joint letter to the agencies on September 12, 2023, the Bank Policy Institute, the American Bankers Association, SIFMA, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and other trade groups contended that the Proposal “violates clear requirements” under the APA that the agencies must publicly disclose the data and analyses on which their rulemaking is based. Given the success of other recent APA-based challenges to agency rulemakings, it appears at this stage there is a legitimate possibility that the U.S. Endgame Proposal may be subject to litigation absent substantial revision and/or re-proposal by the agencies.
Proposed Long-Term Debt Requirement for Regional Banks
In a closely related development, approximately one month after issuing the U.S. Endgame Proposal, the U.S. federal banking agencies on August 29, 2023, issued a separate proposal (the “LTD Proposal”) that would require banking organizations with $100 billion or more in consolidated assets to satisfy a new long-term debt (“LTD”) requirement — already applicable to U.S. G-SIBs — at both the insured depository institution (“IDI”) and holding company levels. Such LTD is intended to provide an additional layer of private capital to absorb losses in the event of failure, while also (according to the regulators) decreasing risks to the Deposit Insurance Fund and reducing the likelihood of harm to uninsured depositors, thus reducing the risk of bank runs. The LTD Proposal includes several calibration metrics intended to ensure that a covered entity or covered IDI would have enough LTD so that, in the event the company's equity capital is fully depleted when it enters resolution, the eligible LTD would generally be sufficient to replenish the company's capital to at least the amount required to meet minimum capital requirements.
The LTD Proposal also would impose a “clean holding company” requirement on bank holding company issuers of LTD, prohibiting such institutions from engaging in activities that could complicate resolution, and would impose a heightened capital charge on cross-holdings of LTD among U.S. banking organizations, intended to mitigate potential systemic risks.
Comments on the LTD Proposal are due by November 30, 2023.
We are also grateful to Bhavishya Barbhaya, Haanbee Choi, Michal Folczyk, Matthew Gallot-Baker, and Daniel Kim for their contributions to this regulatory update.
