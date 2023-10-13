Welcome
Welcome to Licensing Link, a periodic publication that will keep you informed on hot topics and new developments in state licensing laws, and provide practice tips and primers on important issues related to state licensing across the spectrum of asset classes and financial services activities. We look forward to you joining us for future editions!
FHA Recertification Process – Unique Entity Identifier Renewal Reminder
In a recent webinar covering HUD's annual mortgagee recertification process, representatives of HUD's Lender Approval Division advised FHA-approved mortgagees that each mortgagee will need to verify that it has renewed its UEI number through the System of Award Management ("SAM"). Read More>>
South Dakota Annual Renewal Reminder – Information Security Policy Updates
Earlier this year, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation's Division of Banking ("Division") issued notices to South Dakota licensees through the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System ("NMLS") informing them that the Division would require each licensee to upload a current version of its Information Security Policy as part of the annual license renewal process. All policies must be updated by November 1, 2023. Read More>>
Connecticut Small Loan Amendments Go Live, With Guidance
In our June 2023 edition of Licensing Link, we discussed the significant changes that the Connecticut General Assembly made to the Connecticut Small Loan Act during its legislative session. Those changes became effective on October 1, and the Connecticut Department of Banking ("Department") recently issued formal guidance summarizing important features of the new law and the Department's interpretation of the amendments. We summarize the material changes that went into effect October 1 and the Department's guidance regarding the changes. Read More>>
North Carolina Consumer Finance Act Amendments Now Effective
The North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation to amend the North Carolina Consumer Finance Act on June 27, 2023, with the changes taking effect October 1, 2023. These changes include significant amendments to the scope of the Consumer Finance Act and practice requirements that apply to licensees under the law. Companies that make, service, or collect loans in North Carolina should review the changes. Read More>>
This month's contributing author is Stacey Riggin.
Legal Updates On Hot Topics
What Boards Need to Know Regarding the Forthcoming Artificial Intelligence Related Legal Frameworks and What They Can Do to Prepare
The Biden Administration Wants to Change the Rules of the Road for Antitrust M&A: What Does It Mean for Dealmakers?
Insights
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.