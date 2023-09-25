Mayer Brown has published a new edition of Licensing Link, a periodic publication that will keep you informed on hot topics and new developments in state licensing laws, and provide practice tips and primers on important issues related to state licensing across the spectrum of asset classes and financial services activities.

In this issue, we discuss the application of state licensing laws and recent licensing developments related to other innovative non-recourse financial products: income share agreements ("ISAs") and home equity option agreements, and provide an update on work-from-home regulations issued by the Oregon Department of Financial Regulation. Check it out and subscribe to receive future issues directly.

