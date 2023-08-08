United States:
Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, Timelines, And Polling Data Driving Federal Policy Decisions August 2023
08 August 2023
by
Kevin O'Neill
,
Janice Bashford
,
Christopher J. Dodd
,
Mark Epley
,
Eugenia Pierson
,
Sonja Nesbit
,
Ron Kind
,
David J.M. Skillman
,
Kristine Blackwood
,
Marne Marotta
,
Bobby McMillin
,
Jessica Monahan
,
Amy Budner Smith
,
Amy Davenport
,
Satya Thallam
,
Katie (Katherine) Pettibone
,
Yuvaraj Sivalingam
,
Adrienne K. Jackson
,
Taylor Cazeault
,
Mickayla A. Stogsdill
,
James V. Courtney, Jr.
,
Scarlett Bickerton
,
Peter E. Duyshart
,
Dorothy Isgur
,
Paul J. Waters
,
Drew M. Benzaia
and
Lucas Gorak
Arnold & Porter
Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide
the August 2023 edition of "Capital Snapshot," a monthly
summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy
and political decisions. This month, we provide an overview of the
upcoming post-August recess congressional schedule, including key
dates in September. We also provide an overview of the state of
play for the 2024 elections. Additionally, we share updates on
developments, outlook, and priorities for 2023 across a variety of
public policy and legislative areas, including (1) appropriations;
(2) education; (3) health care; (4) tax; (5) financial services;
(6) the NDAA and Department of Defense; (7) artificial intelligence
(AI); (8) environment; (9) FAA reauthorization; (10) trade; and
(11) California policy. Furthermore, we assess what trends, current
events, and factors could impact the 2023 political and legislative
landscape.
