In the latest eComms episode with Smarsh regarding managing the risks associated with electronic communications (eComms) for financial services firms, Anthony Diana and Therese Craparo are joined by Tiffany Magri from Smarsh. Together, they discuss the messaging from regulators regarding compliance with the eComms regulations, considering the recent guidance, fines and public statements on eComms compliance. The discussion will cover the challenges the financial industry faces in attempting to interpret and comply with regulators' expectations from both a practical and technological perspective.

