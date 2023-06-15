Four Key Considerations Since SEC Amended Form PF
By Adam Bolter, Richard Marshall, David Dickstein, Christian Hennion
In early May, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
adopted a final rule amending Form PF, the confidential
reporting form for certain SEC-registered investment advisers to
private funds. Form PF is designed to facilitate both the Financial
Stability Oversight Council's ability to monitor systemic risk,
as well as the SEC's regulatory oversight of private fund
as well as the SEC's regulatory oversight of private fund
advisers and investor protection efforts.
advisers using Form PF.
SEC Adopts T+1 Settlement Cycle
By Alexa Rollins
On February 15, the SEC adopted amendments to Exchange Act Rule
15c6-1, including an amendment that decreased the standard
settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions in securities
from two business days after the trade date (T+2) to one business
day after the trade date (T+1) (15c6-1(a)). Additionally,
security-based swaps are now excluded from the settlement cycle
requirements under Rule 15c6-1(a) (15c6-1(b)). The compliance date
for the rule amendments is May 28, 2024. However, unlike the rest
of the amendments to Rule 15c6-1, the amendment to Rule 15c6-1(b)
excluding security-based swaps became effective on May 5, 2023.
Compass.
Swap Dealers and Futures Commission Merchants: "Let's Talk About Risk," Says CFTC in an Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
By Gary DeWaal, Carl Kennedy
Current risk management program (RMP) requirements of swap
dealers and futures commission merchants will be re-evaluated as
part of an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking issued by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on June 1, 2023. Among
other things, the CFTC seeks comments on whether current RMP
requirements "adequately and comprehensively address the risks
associated with the activities of affiliates."
on risk management.
Financial Industry Must Beware Rising BIPA Litigation Tide
By Charles DeVore, Geoffrey Young, Anna Mikulski
Noting that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act
(BIPA) has become one of the fastest growing class action
litigation trends in the United States, the article explores how
BIPA's exemption for financial firms and their affiliates has
been challenged in multiple cases, with some courts beginning to
limit its application. Financial institutions have largely found
cover from BIPA litigation through the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of
1999 (GLBA), but are now expected to prove applicability when
charged with a BIPA action. BIPA litigation is also inspiring
similar actions in California related to the California Consumer
Privacy Act (CCPA) and California's Invasion of Privacy Act
(CIPA). Read Katten's article in Law360.
Texas Legislature Passes Broad Consumer Data Privacy Bill
By Trisha Sircar
On May 28, the Texas legislature passed the Texas Data Privacy
and Security Act (TDPSA), also known as H.B. 4. The TDPSA was sent to Governor Greg
Abbott on May 30. If signed into law, the TDPSA will take effect on
Abbott on May 30. If signed into law, the TDPSA will take effect on
July 1, 2024.
SEC No-Action Letters on Proxy Materials and Other Developments Reinforce Commission-Wide Commitment to ESG
By Danette Edwards, Richard Zelichov, Trevor Garmey
Any doubts about the commitment of the SEC to environmental and
social governance (ESG) disappeared in recent months, as its
Division of Corporation Finance (DCF) slammed the door on requests
by prominent issuers to exclude shareholder proxy proposals related
to human rights, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and climate
change.
shareholder proxy proposals.
SEC Turns Up Heat on Climate-Related Comment Letters
By Farzad Damania, Ryan Lilley
Since the SEC provided a sample comment letter in September 2021,
Katten has reviewed and analyzed the climate-related comment
letters issued to over 70 companies on a stand-alone basis.
Initially, it appeared that the SEC focused exclusively on larger
companies with a market capitalization exceeding approximately $3.5
billion. However, during the second half of 2022, the SEC issued
comments to companies with market capitalizations as low as
approximately $500 million.
Compass.
IOSCO Consults on Policy Recommendations for Crypto and Digital Asset Markets
By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO)
recently published a consultation report (CR01/2023) (Consultation)
on draft policy recommendations (Recommendations) to support
greater regulatory and oversight consistency within the crypto and
digital assets markets.
IOSCO's Recommendations.
Post-Brexit UK-EU Memorandum of Understanding Adopted
By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien, Carolyn Jackson, Nathaniel Lalone, Christopher Collins
On 17 May 2023, the European Commission (Commission) published a
press release announcing that – as a major post-Brexit
milestone – it has adopted a draft memorandum of
understanding (MoU) on regulatory cooperation in financial services
with the UK. This follows the Joint Declaration on Financial
Services Regulatory Cooperation between the UK and the EU, which
accompanied the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).
FCA Publishes Findings From its Whistleblowing Survey 2022
By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently published the findings from its 2022 whistleblowing qualitative assessment survey, together with the steps it intends to take to improve whistleblower confidence. The FCA's summary and press release are available here and here. The FCA conducted the survey to understand whistleblowers' experience of reporting to the FCA and to capture views about their experience of notifications of wrongdoing to the regulator.
