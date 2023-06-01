United States:
Recent Transactions - May 2023
01 June 2023
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on
behalf of clients.
- Represented JPMorgan and Citi as lenders in a $140 million
securitized mortgage loan to refinance the Soho Beach House, a
private members club and hotel in Miami Beach.
- Represented the administrative agent in connection with a
restructuring of a $280,790,000 mortgage loan secured by a hotel
and casino in Las Vegas.
- Represented a bank lender on a series of structured
participations that allow the senior participant to provide
leverage to the junior participant in lieu of a traditional loan on
loan.
