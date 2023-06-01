Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented JPMorgan and Citi as lenders in a $140 million securitized mortgage loan to refinance the Soho Beach House, a private members club and hotel in Miami Beach.

Represented the administrative agent in connection with a restructuring of a $280,790,000 mortgage loan secured by a hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Represented a bank lender on a series of structured participations that allow the senior participant to provide leverage to the junior participant in lieu of a traditional loan on loan.

