On April 28, 2023, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the Federal Reserve or Fed) issued a report

(the Fed Report) summarizing its review of the conditions that led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), including the Fed's own supervision and regulation of the bank. The full report included a cover letter by Michael S. Barr, the Vice Chair of Supervision for the Federal Reserve, which outlined a number of changes that the Fed "needs to," "has begun," or "should" implement to improve its supervisory and regulatory processes. Following the Fed Report, on May 8, 2023, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) issued its own report

(the DFPI Report) summarizing its review of the conditions that contributed to the failure of SVB, echoing many of the conclusions made in the Fed Report.

Overview

Fed Report

The Fed Report highlights several proposed changes to the Federal Reserve's supervision and regulation of its regulated banking organizations viewed by the Federal Reserve staff as essential, including the need to revisit bank capital and liquidity requirements and the interagency Tailoring Rules

for the applicability of enhanced prudential standards for banking organizations with US$100 billion or more in total consolidated assets. For an extended period of time, the OCC, the Fed, and the FDIC have been developing a proposal to amend the interagency bank capital and liquidity rules as part of the implementation of the "Basel III-end game" standards; however, in light of SVB failure, the Fed is considering further changes to strengthen capital and liquidity requirements for large regional banks, as well as potential changes to the Tailoring Rules. Other expected changes include more speed in the supervisory process; increased supervisory scrutiny on rapid growth, incentive compensation, and uninsured deposits; and regulatory revisions of treatment of available for-sale and held-to-maturity securities.

Some of the proposed changes would require joint action among the federal banking agencies to amend interagency regulations and guidance or uniform policies and procedures adopted by the agencies. Some changes, such as those relating to supervisory staffing and examinations by the agencies, can be implemented at the discretion of the agencies, but such changes would require consensus of the FDIC and OCC and a formal rulemaking subject to the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). We expect that certain proposed changes will be focused on large banking organizations (i.e., those with US$100 billion or more in total consolidated assets); however, certain changes that are being contemplated (e.g., changes to the accounting treatment of available for-sale securities under bank capital and liquidity rules), could impact banking organizations of all sizes. In light of SVB failure and increasing congressional and public scrutiny of the federal government's response, all large and midsize banks should brace for increased regulation and supervisory scrutiny.

DFPI Report

The DFPI Report, like the Fed Report, summarized the DFPI's own findings regarding contributing factors that led to the failure of SVB, as well as next steps that the DFPI will undertake to address supervisory and regulatory gaps. The DFPI Report highlighted several changes that are already in progress to enhance the DFPI's supervision and regulation of its regulated banking organizations, including increasing coordination with federal regulators, such as the Federal Reserve, to develop stronger and more timely supervisory processes,

allocating more regulatory staff to oversee banks with assets over US$50 billion,

and requiring banks to take into account emerging risks related to digital technology, such as real-time deposit withdrawals and reputational and public relations risks related to social media.

Other expected changes include more speed in the supervisory process; additional levels of supervisory review for exam reports prior to issuance; changes to the Early Warning System Module to more quickly identify critical red flags; and increased supervisory scrutiny on rapidly growing banks and those with large amounts of uninsured deposits.

Further, the DFPI Report announced that the DFPI has begun to take certain steps to enhance monitoring of DFPI-chartered banks and credit unions in order to identify institutions that could face liquidity failures or other severe risks.

The DFPI has already identified institutions requiring increased monitoring and has implemented more frequent monitoring for these more vulnerable financial institutions.

High-Level Causes of SVB Failure

The Fed Report identified the following key managerial, supervisory, and regulatory factors that the Federal Reserve alleges contributed to the failure at SVB — many of which were also addressed in the DFPI report:

SVB failed to manage risks. Managerial weaknesses, a highly concentrated business model, and a reliance on uninsured deposits left banks exposed to rising interest rates and other risk factors. Despite these growing risks, SVB's bank directors did not receive adequate information about potential vulnerabilities and did not hold management accountable for failing to manage the bank's risks.

Managerial weaknesses, a highly concentrated business model, and a reliance on uninsured deposits left banks exposed to rising interest rates and other risk factors. Despite these growing risks, SVB's bank directors did not receive adequate information about potential vulnerabilities and did not hold management accountable for failing to manage the bank's risks. Supervisors did not fully appreciate the extent of the risks as SVB grew in size and complexity. Even after risks had begun to materialize, supervisors did not appreciate the severity of deficiencies in governance, liquidity, and interest rate risk management at vulnerable institutions. These judgments resulted in SVB's management being rated as "satisfactory" by regulators from 2017-2021, even as conditions deteriorated and threats to the safety and soundness of the bank became apparent.

Even after risks had begun to materialize, supervisors did not appreciate the severity of deficiencies in governance, liquidity, and interest rate risk management at vulnerable institutions. These judgments resulted in SVB's management being rated as "satisfactory" by regulators from 2017-2021, even as conditions deteriorated and threats to the safety and soundness of the bank became apparent. When supervisors did identify vulnerabilities, they did not ensure that SVB fixed those problems in a timely manner. Supervisors took too long to address vulnerabilities and permitted SVB to delay taking remedial steps that would have mitigated risks. Transition provisions under the Tailoring Rules provided SVB with significant leeway before it was required to meet heightened regulatory standards under the enhanced prudential standards. As SVB continued to experience rapid growth, the regulatory requirements imposed on it lagged behind those ordinarily required for a banking organization of its size and complexity. The extended runway provided to SVB meant continued vulnerabilities went unnoticed or unaddressed by federal supervisors despite increasing risk to both SVB and to the banking system more generally.

Supervisors took too long to address vulnerabilities and permitted SVB to delay taking remedial steps that would have mitigated risks. Transition provisions under the Tailoring Rules provided SVB with significant leeway before it was required to meet heightened regulatory standards under the enhanced prudential standards. As SVB continued to experience rapid growth, the regulatory requirements imposed on it lagged behind those ordinarily required for a banking organization of its size and complexity. The extended runway provided to SVB meant continued vulnerabilities went unnoticed or unaddressed by federal supervisors despite increasing risk to both SVB and to the banking system more generally. The use of tailoring impeded effective supervision. Consistent with congressional intent under the Economic Growth Act, in 2019 the Federal Reserve, along with the FDIC and OCC, adopted the Tailoring Rules to tailor the applicability of enhanced prudential standards for banking organizations with US$100 billion in total consolidated assets. For SVB, this appeared to result in lower supervisory and regulatory requirements, including lower capital and liquidity requirements. The Federal Reserve concluded that the higher supervisory and regulatory requirements that would have applied prior to the Tailoring Rules may not have prevented the failure of SVB but would likely have bolstered its resilience.

Consistent with congressional intent under the Economic Growth Act, in 2019 the Federal Reserve, along with the FDIC and OCC, adopted the Tailoring Rules to tailor the applicability of enhanced prudential standards for banking organizations with US$100 billion in total consolidated assets. For SVB, this appeared to result in lower supervisory and regulatory requirements, including lower capital and liquidity requirements. The Federal Reserve concluded that the higher supervisory and regulatory requirements that would have applied prior to the Tailoring Rules may not have prevented the failure of SVB but would likely have bolstered its resilience. The DFPI Report also drew attention to the role that digital banking technology and social media played in the speed of the run on SVB, noting that in the future, the DFPI will require banks to take into account how best to manage the risks posed by social media and real-time deposit withdrawals.

Changes to Federal Reserve Regulation and Supervision

Significantly, the Fed Report highlighted several changes (described by Vice Chairman Barr as changes that the Federal Reserve "will," "is going to," "needs to," or "has begun to" implement) of which industry participants should take note as summarized below. While some of the changes relate solely to the operations of the Federal Reserve, changes that would require the adoption or amendment of interagency regulations would require consensus and joint action of the FDIC and the OCC. Furthermore, the proposed changes to examination and supervision could be implemented at the discretion of the Federal Reserve and could be implemented relatively quickly, but changes to rules, regulations, and binding supervisory guidance will require a formal rulemaking, subject to public notice and comment requirements under the APA.

The Federal Reserve "will revisit" the existing tailoring framework.

The Federal Reserve "needs to" provide less runway to rapidly growing banks.

The Federal Reserve "has begun" to build a novel activity supervisory group.

The Federal Reserve "needs to" require additional capital and liquidity requirements for some vulnerable banks.

The Federal Reserve "needs to" empower supervisors to act with less information.

The Federal Reserve "needs to" reevaluate supervision and regulation of interest rate risk management.

The Federal Reserve "is going to" reevaluate the supervision and regulation of liquidity risk management.

The Federal Reserve "is going to" evaluate how to improve capital requirements including the treatment of unrealized gains or losses on available-for-sale securities.

Takeaways

Potential changes (as identified in the Fed Report) that will require rulemakings

Changes or modifications to the Tailoring Rules to raise the baseline for resilience. Potential changes could include additional risk-based factors or modification of current risk-based factors that trigger a banking organization moving from one category to the next and shortening of transition periods, timing of applicability of certain enhanced prudential standards for banking organizations, and changes to stress testing requirements.

Changes to bank capital and liquidity requirements for banking organizations to enhance interest rate risk management, liquidity risk management and funding plans, and to require additional capital and liquidity for banking organizations based on weaknesses identified as part of the supervisory process

Changes to any supervisory or examination processes that are codified in a regulation, guidance, or policy statement that was previously subject to the APA rulemaking process

Any changes to the resolution planning requirements implemented under the joint regulations of the Federal Reserve and FDIC

Potential changes that can be implemented at the discretion of the Federal Reserve

Changes to policies and procedures for supervisory staff in evaluating institutions and escalating supervisory concerns, and developing a culture that empowers supervisors to act even "in the face of uncertainty"

Greater focus and attention on risks associated with rapid growth, concentrated business models, or other special factors of all banking organizations, regardless of asset size

More scrutiny of all the deficiencies identified in the Fed Report (e.g., interest rate management, liquidity and funding plans, and incentive compensation)

Supervisors will be encouraged to evaluate banking organizations in a manner that guards against complacency and to not be too accepting, but rather to evaluate risks with rigor and consider a range of potential shocks and vulnerabilities.

Supervisors and examiners have the authority to impose higher capital and liquidity requirements on an institution-by-institution basis through the examination and enforcement process. We expect this authority to be utilized for those institutions found to have greater liquidity risk.

Criticism of the Fed Report

Although the Fed provided a critical assessment of its own regulatory and supervisory missteps that contributed to the failure of SVB, the report did not address how monetary policy pursued by the Fed may have also played a role. William C. Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and former vice-chairman of the Federal Open Markets Committee argued that the Fed's report should have explained why financial stability monitoring did not identify the danger imposed on the banking sector by recent increases in interest rates by the Fed. Dudley criticized the Fed for failing to identify these risks and for not raising rates in a slower, more preemptive manner that Dudley argues would have been less likely to shock funding costs for banks and the value of their longer-term investments.

