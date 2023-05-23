On May 15, 2023, the Pennsylvania Attorney General (PA AG) announced that it reached a$11.4 million settlementwith a rent-to-own lenderand its affiliates. This settlement resolvesa lawsuit filed by the PA AG in Pennsylvania state courtin which the PA AG allegedthat the lender violated state law by misrepresentingthe terms of its rental-purchase agreements and retail-installment contracts as "100-Day Cash Payoffs," when those agreements actually amounted to long-term loanswith interest rates as high as 152%. The PA AG also alleged that the lender engaged in deceptive debt collection practices for example by implying that the nonpayment of debt owed would result in a seizure, attachment or sale of the property subject to that debt in circumstances in which it was unlawful to do so.

Under the settlement, the lender agreed to pay $7,300,000 in restitution to consumers, $3,150,000 in debt relief, a $200,000 civil penalty, and costs in the amount of $750,000.

