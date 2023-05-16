Mayer Brown has published a new edition of Licensing Link, a periodic publication that will keep you informed on hot topics and new developments in state licensing laws, and provide practice tips and primers on important issues related to state licensing across the spectrum of asset classes and financial services activities.

In this issue, we discuss new residential mortgage lending licensing requirements in North Dakota, and updates to collection agency licensing requirements in a few different states. Check it out, and subscribe to receive future issues directly.

