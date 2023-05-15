Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented the lenders in connection with a $180 million loan secured by a portfolio of 7 mixed-use properties across the United States.

Represented the mortgage lender in connection with a $46 million financing for ground-up construction of an apartment complex in Ferndale, Washington as part of a capital stack that included mezzanine debt and C-PACE financing.

