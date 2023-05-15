United States:
Recent Transactions (April, 2023)
15 May 2023
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on
behalf of clients.
- Represented the lenders in connection with a $180 million loan
secured by a portfolio of 7 mixed-use properties across the United
States.
- Represented the mortgage lender in connection with a $46
million financing for ground-up construction of an apartment
complex in Ferndale, Washington as part of a capital stack that
included mezzanine debt and C-PACE financing.
