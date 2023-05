ARTICLE

What Is The Most Significant Regulatory Change You Expect To See This Year And Why? Proskauer Rose LLP In the registered fund world, we spent much of the past year focused on complying with – and implementing – new, operationally complex rules covering derivatives...

FINRA Re-Proposes Work-From-Home Supervisory Locations Goodwin Procter LLP Firms would be able to treat private residences as non-branch offices instead of OSJs under certain circumstances. FINRA hopes to align its supervisory rules with current work-from-home practices.

Insurer Defeats Lehman Brothers Foreign Unit's Attempt To Recover Alleged $485 Million Loss Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman New York state court ruled that a non-defaulting insurer's valuation under the 1992 ISDA Master Agreement was commercially reasonable and in good faith and was not required to rely on market prices...

Treasury Department Releases First Illicit Finance Risk Assessment On DeFi Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC On April 6, 2023, the U.S. Department of Treasury released its Illicit Finance Risk Assessment of Decentralized Finance protocol, which, as the name suggests, identifies those illicit threats...

QUICK LOOK: SVB, Credit Suisse Banking Crashes Likely To Drive More Conflicts WIT Legal While talks of a recession have carried over into 2023, the financial industry is experiencing a new type of turmoil brought on by complications with some of its longest-standing participants: banks.