Since the publication of the original sustainability-linked loans (SLL) principles and guidance by the Loan Market Association (LMA) and Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), there has been a significant increase in volumes of sustainability-linked financing. Lenders and borrowers have used the credibility and flexibility of this loan product to respond to the changing financial landscape and stakeholder demands, whilst developing their sustainability strategies and policies. The LMA and LSTA are set to release revised SLLPs this and are also planning to release a set of standardised model terms for SLLs in facility agreements that will play a crucial role in providing structure, consistency and guidance to the growing SLL market.

In this podcast, the hugely important loan product is discussed by our Financial Services partner, Sukhvir Basran, who is joined by Tess Virmani of the LSTA and Gemma Lawrence-Pardew of the LMA. We hope you find this discussion as insightful as those who attended the session in our London office. We are always happy to answer any questions you may have on the topic.

