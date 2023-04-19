ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On April 3, 2023 the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) announced that it will require the administrator of U.S. dollar LIBOR to continue to publish one, three and six-month U.S. dollar LIBOR settings until September 30, 2024, using an unrepresentative synthetic methodology (“synthetic USD LIBOR”). Each synthetic USD LIBOR tenor will be the same as the relevant CME Term SOFR rate plus the respective ISDA spread adjustment. In other words, synthetic USD LIBOR will be the same as the “Board-selected benchmark replacement” for the relevant tenor under the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (“AIRLA”) and Rule 253.4 of Regulation ZZ.

For issuers of USD LIBOR floating rate notes governed by New York or other U.S. law, synthetic USD LIBOR is irrelevant. If an issuer of a USD LIBOR floating rate note with a discretionary replacement provision chose synthetic USD LIBOR instead of the Board-selected benchmark replacement, even though they will be the same rate, AIRLA's safe harbor provisions would not be available to the issuer or the determining person.

Synthetic USD LIBOR could be helpful for an issuer of a U.K. law governed floating rate note linked to USD LIBOR. A U.K. law governed floating rate note would not be subject to AIRLA or Rule 253. Depending on how the description of the screen rate is drafted, it is possible that synthetic USD LIBOR could replace USD LIBOR. Most USD LIBOR floating rate notes, however, describe a replacement for the Reuters Page LIBORO1 setting as a page used to display “interbank lending rates in the London market.” That description would rule out using synthetic USD LIBOR, even if it appears on Reuters Page LIBOR01 or a successor page, because synthetic USD LIBOR is not an interbank lending rate.

Synthetic USD LIBOR may not be used in new issuances. The FCA announcement is available here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.