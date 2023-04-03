Elevate your banking law knowledge at the highly anticipated 2023 Banking Institute, sponsored in part by Ward and Smith.

This two-day conference is a continuing legal education program, jam-packed with exciting panels and presentations on some of the hottest issues in the industry for bankers and their lawyers. Experts and legal professionals will dive into a variety of critical topics, such as sustainable finance, crypto regulations, developments in Unfair, Deceptive or Abusive Acts and Practices, consumer law updates, antitrust/competition issues, and much more--check out the full agenda here.

And not only will attendees learn from the best, but they can earn those essential CLE credits. The Banking Institute has been approved for 7.25 General CLE from the North Carolina State Bar.

The Banking Institute is hosted annually by the University of North Carolina School of Law's Center for Banking and Finance. It runs March 30 - 31 at the Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, NC. Register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.