Since the Global Financial Crisis, private capital has transformed the U.S. economy and, increasingly, the global economy. Private capital is now a key source of liquidity that fuels the growth of middle market businesses, and the development of infrastructure, real property and other asset classes.

In fact, today the private market accounts for almost $6 trillion of assets under management in the U.S. alone and is growing. Meanwhile, the private market, how it works and what's driving this growth, is still not generally well-known or understood.

That is why we are thrilled to introduce Private Market Talks. In this podcast, hosted by Peter Antoszyk, we feature leading asset managers, investors, and other capital allocators to discuss their strategies and stories, explore this fast-growing industry and learn the secrets of their success.

Episode 0: Welcome to Proskauer's Private Market Talks with Peter Antoszyk

self

The private market has exploded over the last 10 years. But how it works is less obvious. Come join host Peter Antoszyk in conversations with leading investors, asset managers and other capital allocators while we take a fresh look at what's driving investors to pour billions of dollars into this alternative market. Together, we'll hear their strategies and stories. And learn the secrets of their success.

Private Market Talks

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.