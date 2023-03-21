ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Several early stage companies are being impacted by the uncertainty associated with the latest developments regarding the receivership of Silicon Valley Bank.

On this page we are providing some tools and resources addressing common questions and issues that early stage companies are facing.

Q: We had to move funds out of our company account at SVB and temporarily place them in an account of one of our founders. What do we need to do?

A: That situation would normally require a temporary custody-type arrangement as well as the appropriate board consents and waivers to transfer the funds and open a new bank account. For your convenience we are linking the following forms:

Q: We had to secure emergency funding via an unsecured line of credit. How do we document that?

A: The company and the emergency lender would normally enter into an interim credit agreement and, to the extent a third party is guaranteeing the company obligations, a limited guaranty would normally be put in place. For your convenience, we are linking the following forms:

Q: We needed emergency funding from one of our investors to meet certain obligations and our investor is agreeable to waiving repayment. What do we need to do to evidence this?

A: A waiver would typically be appropriate under the circumstances. For your convenience we are linking the following forms:

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.