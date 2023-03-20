ARTICLE

March 13, 2023 Webinar

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. IL

Join Mayer Brown Financial Services Regulatory & Enforcement partners, Jeffrey Taft and Matthew Bisanz, and Banking & Finance partner, Meir Dominitz, together with ERM Finance and Banking partner, Amnon Epstein, for an interactive discussion on the legal questions and financial implications triggered by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, and the impact on US and Israeli players in the market.

Zoom Connection Details:

Please click the link to join the webinar: https://mayerbrown.zoom.us/j/99152679862?pwd=bEkwd3BXWGdCUHlnWk9CMWlCY0tPUT09

Passcode: 715118

Dial by phone (audio-only):

US: +1 646 876 9923

Israel: +972 3 978 6688

Webinar ID: 991 5267 9862

International numbers available: https://mayerbrown.zoom.us/u/aRMpUCAER

