Our professionals are experts, and we pride ourselves on providing industry knowledge and experiences to aid the execution of our defined recommendations and related solutions. We help our clients respond to regulatory examination and enforcement actions.

Enforcement Advisory

Our team of former bank regulators, law enforcement personnel, and industry and AML experts regularly support clients navigate regulatory or law enforcement scrutiny – through services highlighted above and through assistance with examinations and enforcement investigations. Additionally, our professionals serve as expert witness and appear before regulatory and law enforcement bodies on important matters such as enforcement activity, rulemaking, and industry trends.

Our Approach to Reviews

From project initiation through report issuance and project closure, FTI Consulting has a well-structured approach to conducting reviews. We know that communication and information-sharing with stakeholders throughout the project is key to project success.

Click here to download the full service sheet

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.