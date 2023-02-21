ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a new rule for registered investment advisers that would replace the current “custody rule” with a new “safeguarding rule” and make corresponding amendments to the recordkeeping rule and Form ADV. (Additional information is contained in a related press release and fact sheet.)

In the proposed rule, the SEC would renumber the current custody rule (Rule 206(4)-2 under the Advisers Act) as new Rule 223-1 under the Advisers Act. Among other things, the new “safeguarding” rule would specifically expand the scope of the types of client assets covered under the rule from “funds and securities” to include any client assets of which an adviser has custody. In a significant change from the current custody rule, the new proposed rule would revise the definition of “custody” to include any assets over which an adviser exercises discretionary trading authority. The proposed rule would then include a limited exception from the surprise examination requirement for an adviser whose custody of client assets arises solely from discretionary authority so long as (1) the client assets are maintained with a qualified custodian (e.g., securities not kept with a custodian pursuant to the “privately offered securities” exception would be disqualified from this exception) and (2) the adviser's trading under discretionary authority is limited to client assets that settle exclusively on a “delivery-versus-payment” (DVP) basis. Because syndicated bank loans generally trade on a non-DVP basis, this exception generally would not be available to CLOs.

In a March 12, 2019, letter (discussed in greater detail in our related Legal Update), the SEC requested specific information regarding the types of assets that are traded non-DVP and regarding other matters, which elicited 10 comment letters, including a letter from the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) that discussed how trading loans constituted “authorized trading” and fell outside “custody” under the current custody rule. The LSTA also argued that, due to typical protections and built-in “checks” in the customary trading arrangements for loans (that the letter described in detail), the application of the custody rule to loan trading that is settled non-DVP was not necessary to prevent the loss or misappropriation of client funds.

By proposing to expand “custody” to include assets traded under discretionary trading authority, the proposed rule would require CLO managers to comply with the safeguarding rule, including its surprise examination requirement (or through delivery of annual audited financial statements in lieu of a surprise examination, as permitted under the rule), which has not typically been done by CLO managers and would involve a new potential expense not clearly accounted for in typical CLO indentures.

Our in-depth analysis of the proposed rule will be available in the coming days.

Comments on the proposed rule are due on or before the date that is 60 days following publication in the Federal Register and may be made as described in the proposed rule.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.