4(da) The proceeds of the loan, minus the fees for the administration of the loan, shall be attributed to the fund in full. All costs and expenses linked to the administration of the loan shall be clearly disclosed in accordance with Article 23 of this Directive

d. The AIF shall not grant loans to the following entities: (a) its AIFM or the staff of its AIFM; (b) its depositary; (c) the entity to which its AIFM has delegated functions in accordance with Article 20.

New 15.4.e

4e. An AIFM shall ensure that the AIF it manages retains, on an ongoing basis and until maturity, 5% of the notional value of the loans it has originated and subsequently sold on the secondary market. The requirement set out in the first subparagraph does not apply to the loans that the AIF has purchased on the secondary market or where one of the following applies: a) the sale of the loan is necessary for the AIF not to be in breach of its mandate or of one of its investment or diversification rules and such potential breach is unintentional on the part of the manager, for instance as a result of the exercise of subscription or redemption rights; b) the disposal is necessary as a result of the Union sanctions; c) the AIF needs to dispose of the loans in order to redeem investors' units or shares as part of the wind down of the AIF.

