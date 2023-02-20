We provide innovative, analytical and strategic solutions at critical times for our clients. Our support enables them to overcome current and future challenges and to identify and capture new opportunities. Our team cumulates decades of experience in trading, investment management, risk management, quantitative analytics and financial technology.

We have significant expertise across asset classes and financial instruments, with a particular focus on derivatives. We bring industry knowledge, hands-on experience and deep insight: our people have worked in trading and risk management functions in major financial institutions and energy companies, and have advised clients on high-profile transactions, restructurings/reorganisations, disputes and investigations.

Our expertise and experience are strengthened by the diversity and significance of the work we conduct for our clients and our investment in proprietary methods and technology, such as our adaptive valuation and risk management system, Quantum.

Building on our strength in disputes, litigation and arbitration, we have delivered leading work in complex valuation and transaction advisory, as well as in the context of disciplinary and regulatory investigations. We have an established track record of providing financial markets, trading, valuation and risk management industry expertise across asset classes in special and complex situations.

Click here to download the full brochure

