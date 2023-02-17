The IBOR Transition Digest is a periodic compendium of global regulatory and market developments and insights on the complex issues confronting financial market participants as they continue to transition from LIBOR and its variants to replacement benchmark interest rates. As the market moves to the next phase of IBOR transition, it is critical to have access to comprehensive and timely resources about the market.
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Fed Adopts Final Rule Implementing the
Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) ActLegal
Update, 20 December 2022
The rule responds to several rulemaking requirements of the LIBOR Act, and resolves some of the remaining questions about how outstanding USD LIBOR contracts will transition to a replacement rate after USD LIBOR ceases publication in June 2023.
NEWS AND DEVELOPMENTS
United States – Syndicated and Bilateral Loans
LIBOR's Ending! Act Now!
Loan Syndications & Trading Association, 18 January 2023
Discussing issues that should be at the top of market participants' minds: transition status, synthetic USD LIBOR, conforming changes, and the treatment of legacy contracts.
Implementing the LIBOR Act: The Federal
Reserve's Final Rule
Loan Syndications & Trading Association, 13 January 2023
Webcast explaining the Fed's regulation implementing the LIBOR Act.
