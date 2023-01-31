United States:
FINCast Ep. 36 – Regulators' Roundtable To Forecast 2023 (Podcast)
31 January 2023
K2 Integrity
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
FINCast · Ep 36- Regulators' Roundtable to Forecast
2023
On FINCast Episode 36, Juan Zarate hosts a roundtable discussion with
K2 Integrity's Mariano Federici, Bryan Stirewalt, and Emma Walker to discuss what they are watching
for 2023 in the financial crime and sanctions landscape. Tune in to
hear what some of the most renowned senior regulators in the world
are following in the regulatory and risk environment for the year
ahead.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Private Fund Advisers 2023 Regulatory Outlook
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Sponsors and managers of private funds must attend to various routine regulatory and compliance tasks, which can include ongoing reporting obligations under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940...
Top 5 SEC Enforcement Developments For December 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
In order to provide an overview for busy in-house counsel and compliance professionals, we summarize below some of the most important and interesting SEC enforcement developments from the past month, with links to primary resources.