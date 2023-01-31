self FINCast · Ep 36- Regulators' Roundtable to Forecast 2023

On FINCast Episode 36, Juan Zarate hosts a roundtable discussion with K2 Integrity's Mariano Federici, Bryan Stirewalt, and Emma Walker to discuss what they are watching for 2023 in the financial crime and sanctions landscape. Tune in to hear what some of the most renowned senior regulators in the world are following in the regulatory and risk environment for the year ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.