Lenders and investors alike have become progressively concerned about climate change and the effect their lending and investment decisions may have on the environment. As such, they are seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint to achieve environmentally beneficial outcomes while also meeting their investment objectives and financial returns.

To meet these concerns, green loans were introduced. A green loan is defined as "any type of loan instrument made available exclusively to finance or re-finance, in whole in part, new and/or existing eligible Green Projects." This includes term loans, revolving credit facilities and working capital facilities.

Green Loan Guidelines

With the growth of this loan product, it was necessary to establish guidelines specific to the green loan to ensure consistency across the wholesale green loan market. In March 2018, the Loan Market Association (LMA), together with the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), published the Green Loan Principles (GLP) and Guidance on Green Loan Principles (GLP Guidance). An updated version of the GLP and the GLP Guidance were published in February 2021.

The GLP set out a framework of market standards and voluntary recommended guidelines to be applied by participants on a deal-by-deal basis that classifies the instances in which a loan may be categorized as "green." To qualify as a green loan, the loan must comply with the following four components of the GLP: 1) use of proceeds, 2) process for project evaluation and selection, 3) management of proceeds and 4) reporting. This also includes applying the loan's proceeds to an eligible green project such as, but not limited to:

green buildings that meet regional, national or internationally recognized standards or certifications

renewable energy, including production, transmission, appliances and products

pollution prevention and control, including reduction of air emissions, greenhouse gas control, soil remediation, waste prevention, waste reduction and waste recycling

environmentally sustainable management of living natural resources and land use, and

climate change adaptation, including information support systems such as climate observation and early warning systems

It is important to note that a green loan may only be marketed or labeled as such if it complies with the GLP. The GLP provides that "[g]reen loans should not be considered interchangeable with loans that are not aligned with the four core components of the GLP." A loan party must indicate that the loan complies with the GLP; the fact that the loan is being used to finance an environmentally friendly project does not make it a green loan.

Summary of the Four Core Components