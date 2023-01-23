United States:
Implementing The LIBOR Act: The Federal Reserve's Final Rule (Video)
23 January 2023
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Presented by Meredith Coffey and Tess Virmani from the LSTA and
Jeff Nagle and Lary Stromfeld from Cadwalader. The accompanying
presentation can be found underneath the video to download.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Alternative Investment Funds Comparative Guide
Travers Thorp Alberga
Alternative Investment Funds Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Cayman Islands, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries