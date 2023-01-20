ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Placement agent and PE investment bank Triago released its Private Equity Review & Outlook − Winter 2022-2023 this week, which includes a transcribed panel focused on non-dilutive financing options for GPs themselves (as compared to GP stakes-type equity solutions). Panelists include Brad Coleman (Hunter Point Capital), Augustin Duhamel (17Capital), Anthony Maniscalco (Investcorp) and Tom Glover (BC Partners). The report can be accessed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.