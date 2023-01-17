Next up in our 2022 Deal Rewind, see below for certain key equity deals led by our US team in 2022.

Cahill represented underwriters and sales agents in connection with:

a public offering of common stock by PlayAGS, Inc. , resulting in net proceeds of approximately $41 million.

, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $41 million. a public secondary offering of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. common stock.

common stock. an at-the-market offering program for the public offering of up to $100,000,000 of common stock by Danimer Scientific, Inc.

a continuous equity offering program in which Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. may sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $600 million.

may sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $600 million. a public secondary offering of common stock of Ryerson Holding Corporation by one if its stockholders, resulting in proceeds of approximately $104 million to the selling stockholder.

