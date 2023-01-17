Boston – January 12, 2023 – Cooley advised M33 Growth, a venture and growth-stage investment firm, on the closing of its third fund at $340 million. Lawyers Nicole Peppe, Jacob Carvalho and Sammi Weiner led the team advising M33 Growth.

Investors in the fund include some of the top endowments, philanthropic foundations and family offices in the US. This fund follows M33 Growth's $260 million Fund II that closed in early 2020 and its $180 million debut Fund I that closed in late 2017.

Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, M33 Growth partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies to break through as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions and building value through data assets, M33 Growth propels portfolio companies to success in their markets. The Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, technology services and healthcare sectors throughout North America.

