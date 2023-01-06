United States:
Akin Gump Comment Letter On The SEC's Proposed Outsourcing Rule
06 January 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump recently submitted a comment letter in which we urged
the Securities and Exchange Commission to reconsider its proposal
to impose new diligence and supervision obligations on investment
advisers that outsource certain tasks to third parties.
Read the Letter Here.
