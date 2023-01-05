As we close out the year and plan for 2023, surveys and statistics are plentiful. A recent study revealed what has been a known trend. CFOs have the shortest tenure of their C-Suite companions. Heavy is the head that wears the finance crown. There are many contributing factors to the short stay in the role. We have explored the causal relationships over the years and continue to post on the various aspects of the role and finance evolution.

The reality remains that this is the hardest position in the C-Suite to fill, maintain, and support. The unique skill sets are hard to come by and master. The finance transformation journey continues into 2023 and beyond.

CFOs at the largest U.S. listed companies logged an average term of 3.51 years in the five-year period between 2016 and 2021, according to the study, which examined the complete filings of 2,056 companies during that period.

www.cfodive.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.