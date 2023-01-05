United States:
What Inquiring Minds Should Have Known: Circuit Court Ruling On Inquiry Notice Saves Citibank From $900 Million Payment Mistake
05 January 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
In this The Banking Law Journal article, Kelley Drye
special counsel Ben Feder examines a federal circuit court
decision that corrected a bank's erroneous transfer and
discusses the implications of the ruling.
You can read the full article here.
