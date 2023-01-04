January 20, 2023 Webinar

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Register here.

2022 was a year marked by the market's increasing preference for structured financing alternatives. During this session, panelists Syed Raj Imteaz and Anna Shearer of ICR Capital joined by Mayer Brown's Anna Pinedo will discuss market trends within the structured debt and private convertibles sector, as well as issues to consider from a legal perspective.

Topics will cover:

The building blocks of a convertible;

Differences between a private convertible and a public convertible, as well as benefits and drawbacks of each;

Structuring toggles;

Various types of investors;

Variations of pre-IPO convertibles;

Converting pre-IPO convertibles to 144A convertibles upon an IPO, and the legal and practical considerations; and

Structured debt with warrant transactions for private companies.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.