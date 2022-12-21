ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Cooley partner and co-founder of the firm's Chicago office Christina Roupas was a featured speaker in the final installment of Axios' Dealmarkers series. In a "View From the Top" segment, Roupas spoke with Fabricio Drumond, chief business officer at Axios, about what's expected for the capital markets in 2023 and what private companies can do to be prepared for when the IPO market returns.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States

Are Loans Securities? Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP We have been following a case that has been winding its way through New York federal courts for some time that players in the syndicated loan market have described as everything...

CFPB Targets Garnishment Practices: Banks Need A Robust Compliance Plan Holland & Knight The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) entered into a consent order against a large national bank regarding the bank's garnishment-related practices.

A Bankruptcy Giant's Swan Song: Judge Drain Expands The Lookback Period To Bring Avoidance Actions & Calls On Congress To Curtail The Safe Harbor Exception Arnold & Porter In the final written opinion of his illustrious career, Judge Robert D. Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York issued a decision in Halperin v. Morgan Stanley

Subscription Finance: Understanding Umbrella Facilities Mayer Brown In an effort to improve cost effectiveness and documentation efficiencies in the subscription finance market, participants have developed "umbrella facilities" to aggregate multiple fund borrowers...

CFPB Targets Financial Services Company For Deceptive Advertising Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton On December 1, the CFPB and a financial services company filed a stipulated proposed court order seeking the resolution of a CFPB suit alleging that the financial services...