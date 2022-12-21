ARTICLE

According to the Coller Capital Global Private Equity Barometer, a global survey on private market investors published last week, a third of North American LPs and 52% of APAC LPs believe public market volatility has made private equity more attractive on a relative basis. Other findings include: a significant share of LPs reporting that the denominator effect is likely to weigh on their private market allocations in 2023 and a growing interest from investors in private credit over public market debt. The survey is available here.

