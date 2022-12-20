Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") each have issued their respective proxy voting policy guidelines for 2023, which include a number of noteworthy revisions, summarized below. The ISS updates are available here and will apply for shareholder meetings held on or after February 1, 2023 unless otherwise noted. The Glass Lewis updates, including updated guidelines for environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, are available here and here, respectively, and will apply for shareholder meetings held on or after January 1, 2023 unless otherwise noted.

