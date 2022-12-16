In an unpredictable and turbulent market, Morrison Foerster surveyed more than 170 global corporations in fall 2022 to understand what issues and challenges will be top of mind for in-house business professionals and their global organizations in 2023.

Morrison Foerster's Economy & Markets Research Report contains salient insights into what in-house legal leaders are forecasting for the year ahead, as well as what issues and challenges will be front and center for them and their legal departments in 2023, including:

Current economic outlook, predictions, and related hot issues;

Most challenging areas of concern and potential risks; and

Greatest areas for opportunity and investment, particularly employment & talent retention, ESG, and privacy & data security, among others.

It is our hope that the insights shared in our report will serve as an invaluable guide for you as you plan your business strategies to manage and adapt to these challenges and hit the ground running in 2023.

Read our full Economy & Markets Research Report.

