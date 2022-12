ARTICLE

The Fifth Circuit recently ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB) funding structure is unconstitutional, casting doubt on all of the agency's actions. But the CFPB is as active as ever. Please join Mayer Brown lawyers Ori Lev, Chris Leach, and Christa Bieker as they discuss the Fifth Circuit's ruling and its implications as well as the agency's recent policy, enforcement, and supervisory activities.

