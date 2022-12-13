In This Issue ...

What a busy few weeks!

In this issue of Cabinet News and Views we cover several important developments from key U.S. agencies − including the DOL, FRB, CFPB and SEC − as well as some news from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority.

Speaking of news, I am delighted to welcome back to our firm Alix Prentice, a fellow financial regulatory partner who started last week in our London office. Alix knows Cadwalader very well, having been here as a special counsel from 2008-2012 before moving to King & Woods Mallesons, and she knows the financial regulatory space as well, with experience advising on regulatory requirements across a range of industries and asset classes. You'll be seeing Alix's thought leadership regularly in the weeks to come.

I always appreciate your feedback on our coverage and analysis and any thoughts you may have. Please reach out to me.

